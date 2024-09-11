Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Buys 290 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock opened at $98.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $105.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

