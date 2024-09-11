Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $9.01 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 2.3% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,952,000 after acquiring an additional 24,687 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 239,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:APD opened at $275.20 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.97.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

