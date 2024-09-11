Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Purchases Shares of 5,418 Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOLV. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter valued at $273,070,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter valued at $48,487,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter valued at $24,533,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter valued at $16,986,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Solventum during the second quarter valued at $13,738,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE SOLV opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. Solventum Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Solventum’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Solventum

Solventum Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.