Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Sells 3,364 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $116.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.58. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.03%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

