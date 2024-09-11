MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

NYSE MIXT opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $353.75 million, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 43,436 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,718,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

