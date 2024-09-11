Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Shares Down 8.7%

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Approximately 54,830,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 25,144,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of £6.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.41.

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

