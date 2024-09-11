MOBOX (MBOX) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, MOBOX has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One MOBOX token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. MOBOX has a total market cap of $56.39 million and $10.48 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 549,738,787 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,798,458 tokens. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The official website for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/#.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

