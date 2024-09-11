Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 540,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.30.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

