Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 174,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,686,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 649,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,010,000 after purchasing an additional 168,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.8 %

MDLZ opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.