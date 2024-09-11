Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $142.08

Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.08 ($1.86) and traded as high as GBX 143 ($1.87). Montanaro European Smaller shares last traded at GBX 141 ($1.84), with a volume of 817,663 shares changing hands.

Montanaro European Smaller Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of £269.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1,762.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Montanaro European Smaller Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Montanaro European Smaller’s previous dividend of $0.23. Montanaro European Smaller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,250.00%.

About Montanaro European Smaller

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

