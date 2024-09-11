Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

GMAB stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.77. 113,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,791. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 194.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

