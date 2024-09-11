Morling Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.18 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 4.4% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,658,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,717,000 after purchasing an additional 984,843 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14,533.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,318,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,940,000 after buying an additional 14,220,295 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,524,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,157,000 after buying an additional 242,960 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,378,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,307,000 after acquiring an additional 208,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,584,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,578,000 after acquiring an additional 75,269 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average is $62.93. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $66.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

