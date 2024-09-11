Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.39

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.39 and last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 132160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Mosaic Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Insider Transactions at Mosaic

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,963,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,162,000 after acquiring an additional 48,883 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 514,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 237,508 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

