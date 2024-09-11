Mothercare (LON:MTC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.50

Shares of Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.80 ($0.05), with a volume of 2815 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.84 ($0.05).

Mothercare Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.89 million, a P/E ratio of 223.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.21.

About Mothercare

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

