Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 10%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 15,944,720 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 11,934,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
Mullen Automotive Trading Up 24.0 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
