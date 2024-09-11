MXC (MXC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.41 Million

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. MXC has a total market cap of $17.82 million and $1.41 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MXC Profile

MXC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,371 coins. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxc. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. MXC’s official website is www.moonchain.com.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonchain (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Moonchain has a current supply of 2,642,132,371.4. The last known price of Moonchain is 0.00669342 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $1,502,414.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonchain.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

