Nano Market Cap Hits $119.59 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $119.59 million and $1.58 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,774.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.91 or 0.00577802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009760 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00107865 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.50 or 0.00295159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00032192 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00033088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00088205 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

