Nano (XNO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.66 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00001575 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $121.14 million and $1.66 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,730.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $337.73 or 0.00585230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00107635 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.02 or 0.00294616 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00032066 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00034611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00086701 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

