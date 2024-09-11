National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Price Down 6.1%

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $118.27 and last traded at $121.22. 24,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 61,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.03.
National HealthCare Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.37.
National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $300.66 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of National HealthCare
About National HealthCare
National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
