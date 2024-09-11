National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Price Down 6.1%

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $118.27 and last traded at $121.22. 24,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 61,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.03.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.37.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $300.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of National HealthCare

About National HealthCare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in National HealthCare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,518,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,378,000 after acquiring an additional 184,411 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $2,680,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth $6,484,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

