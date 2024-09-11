National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -520.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.7%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.98. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.94.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

