NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $167.92 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.94 or 0.00006926 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $4.43 billion and $167.92 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00041517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00015073 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,209,819,153 coins and its circulating supply is 1,124,071,071 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,209,724,315 with 1,124,071,071 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.91372169 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 443 active market(s) with $166,717,260.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

