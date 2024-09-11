NEAR Protocol Price Hits $3.98 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.47 billion and approximately $208.24 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.98 or 0.00006916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,209,817,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,124,270,296 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,209,724,315 with 1,124,071,071 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.91372169 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 443 active market(s) with $166,717,260.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

