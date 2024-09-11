Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Shares Up 0.5%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2024

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKYGet Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $15.93. Approximately 11,209 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 8,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Nedbank Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.51.

Nedbank Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.4167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Nedbank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

About Nedbank Group

(Get Free Report)

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal, home, and student loans; overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, short-term loans, and credit cards; life, funeral, short term, credit, travel, and business insurance; and share trading, financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.