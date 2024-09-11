Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.17

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and traded as low as $9.74. Neste Oyj shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 196,961 shares changing hands.
Neste Oyj Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38.
Neste Oyj Company Profile
Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.
