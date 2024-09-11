Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $673.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $289.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $659.81 and its 200-day moving average is $635.91. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

