NeuLion (TSE:NLN) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of NeuLion, Inc. (TSE:NLN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.08. 3,382,379 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,358% from the average session volume of 231,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.
NeuLion Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.08.
About NeuLion
NeuLion, Inc provides enterprise digital video solutions in the United States and internationally. Its flagship solution, the NeuLion Digital Platform, is a proprietary cloud-based turnkey solution that enables the delivery and monetization of digital video content. The NeuLion Digital Platform provides content owners and rights holders with an end-to-end turnkey video distribution platform that enables them to ingest, encode, manage, deliver, monetize, and analyze the performance of their live and on-demand digital video content.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NeuLion
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for NeuLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.