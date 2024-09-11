New Street Research Upgrades KT (NYSE:KT) to “Strong-Buy”

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at New Street Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

KT Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KT

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $15.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71. KT has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in KT by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in KT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in KT by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in KT by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

