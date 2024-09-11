NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Stock Price Up 8.6%

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $585.04 and last traded at $581.21. Approximately 11,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 36,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $535.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NewMarket Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $547.17 and its 200-day moving average is $564.57. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.50.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $710.23 million for the quarter.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at NewMarket

In other news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 1,270 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.31, for a total transaction of $691,273.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,862.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NewMarket

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 722,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,190,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 198,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,211,000 after purchasing an additional 77,908 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth about $37,659,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

