NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Trading 5% Higher

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.68. 2,325,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 5,683,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXE shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Haywood Securities upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -573.00 and a beta of 1.91.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 8,635,700.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 86,357 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $8,108,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,014,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 817,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

