NFT Market Cap Achieves $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009369 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,857.52 or 1.00084897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00013510 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007689 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.