NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 991,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 393,932 shares.The stock last traded at $4.39 and had previously closed at $4.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of $587.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 36.54% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 42.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

