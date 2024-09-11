Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD opened at $121.84 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $107.03 and a one year high of $131.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.32.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

