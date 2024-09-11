Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $6.24 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 2.3% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the first quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

