Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 589.8% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,863,431 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $145,068,000 after acquiring an additional 323,114 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 36,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.8% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

