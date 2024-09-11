NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Up 0.1%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.58 and last traded at $80.74. 1,300,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 11,355,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. HSBC reduced their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average of $88.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 15,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

