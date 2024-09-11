Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 111,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,454,000 after buying an additional 75,729 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $13,627,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 96,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $257.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The company has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $247.48 per share, with a total value of $494,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $742,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,065. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.