Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 986.3% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 37,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 34,411 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 360,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 23,020 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 557.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 668.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 602,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after buying an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $88.47 on Friday. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $92.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.83 and its 200-day moving average is $84.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

