Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.44

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.30. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 2,790,720 shares changing hands.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $375.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -0.58.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

