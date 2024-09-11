Notcoin (NOT) Price Reaches $0.0077 on Exchanges

Notcoin (NOT) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Notcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Notcoin has a total market cap of $784.82 million and $96.35 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Notcoin has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Notcoin

Notcoin’s genesis date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,474,423,008 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,474,423,008.2429. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00784797 USD and is down -3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $79,680,116.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

