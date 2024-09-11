Notcoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $800.77 Million (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Notcoin token can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Notcoin has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Notcoin has a total market capitalization of $800.77 million and $98.55 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000096 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Notcoin

Notcoin was first traded on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,474,423,008 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,474,423,008.2429. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00784797 USD and is down -3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $79,680,116.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

