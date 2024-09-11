Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.07 and last traded at $12.08. 2,478,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 10,573,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Novavax Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.04.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $105,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Novavax by 31.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

