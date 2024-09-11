NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN) Head-To-Head Survey

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) and Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NovoCure and Regenicin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 0 3 3 0 2.50 Regenicin 0 0 0 0 N/A

NovoCure presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.89%.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $509.34 million 3.59 -$207.04 million ($1.81) -9.34 Regenicin N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares NovoCure and Regenicin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Regenicin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NovoCure.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of NovoCure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Regenicin shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of NovoCure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NovoCure and Regenicin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure -30.67% -45.68% -14.59% Regenicin N/A N/A N/A

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua. It also has ongoing clinical trials investigating TTFields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and ovarian cancer. NovoCure Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Regenicin

Regenicin, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing a technology of tissue-engineered skin substitutes. Its product portfolio includes NovaDerm, a multi-layered tissue-engineered living skin and cultured skin substitute product for the treatment of burns; and TempaDerm to treat smaller wound areas on patients, such as ulcers. The company products are used to restore the qualities of healthy human skin for use in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and various plastic surgery procedures. The company was formerly known as Windstar, Inc. and changed its name to Regenicin, Inc. in July 2010. Regenicin, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

