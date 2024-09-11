NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NRG

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $87.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.11.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,671,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 253.2% in the first quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,766,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,610,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after buying an additional 160,415 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 65.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,318,000 after acquiring an additional 633,765 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $64,306,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRG Energy

(Get Free Report

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.