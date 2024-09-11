Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 54.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 94.2% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Argus raised Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $139.61 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.61 and its 200-day moving average is $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

