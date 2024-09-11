Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $137.86

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $137.86 and last traded at $138.00, with a volume of 5566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus raised Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Get Nucor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nucor

Nucor Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 94.2% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nucor by 208.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.