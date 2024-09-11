Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

