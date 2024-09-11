NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading 0.6% Higher

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.93 and last traded at $108.75. Approximately 107,750,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 439,031,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $12,639,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,895,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,994,108,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $12,639,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,895,836 shares in the company, valued at $7,994,108,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,845,633 shares of company stock worth $467,359,322. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.