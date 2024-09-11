NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.06% of NVR worth $14,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,031,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NVR by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,215,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $9,112.89 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $9,360.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8,543.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7,977.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 391 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,810.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

