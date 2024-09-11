NXM Price Down 0.1% This Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

