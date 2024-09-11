NZME Limited (ASX:NZM) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03

NZME Limited (ASX:NZM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.
NZME Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
NZME Company Profile
